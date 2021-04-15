The Amarillo Convention Center and Visitors Bureau gives update on state of tourism

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Convention Center and Visitors Bureau hosted a press conference about the state of Amarillo’s tourism industry.

The Amarillo Convention Center and Visitors Bureau gave an update on how Amarillo tourism is faring through the pandemic.

Executive Director Kashion Smith said while we have enjoyed lots of outdoor activities here in the last year, many of our local attractions were hit hard. Now, they are focused on driving traffic back to Amarillo.

“We’ve always been know as a pass through market where somebody stops on their way to somewhere else and I think this year, traffic change with our visitors allows us an opportunity to really engage with them in a way that they think, you know we could spend a whole weekend in Amarillo. We could spend all of our vacation dollars in Amarillo,” said Smith.

Smith said we did well last year with outdoor spaces like Palo Duro Canyon and Alibates Flint Quarries.