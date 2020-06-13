The Amarillo Community Market opens for first time this season

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Community Market opened was physically open today, for the first time this season.

On Saturday, June 13, The Amarillo Community Market that is a project of Center City of Amarillo was open for customers to browse local vendor’s merchandise.

The market is located at the historic Santa Fe Depot Downtown, and they opened up its gates this morning at 9 am to the public.

The market was free to enter and had free parking for customers. Vendors were selling a variety of goods from Jewelry to Baked goods. Customers also got to enjoy live music from 10 am to 12 pm.

