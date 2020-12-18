The Amarillo Chapters of Beta Sigma Phi delivered homemade goods to first responders

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today the Amarillo Chapters of Beta Sigma Phi showed appreciation for area first responders.
They delivered homemade goods to first responders at 13 Amarillo fire stations, the Amarillo Police Departments, the Sheriff’s Office for Potter and Randall Counties, and DPS.
“We had some generous ladies from Beta Sigma Phi come today to recognize the fire department and police department and other first responders just for the work our guys do day in and day out,” said Kyle Joy, District Chief.
Deliveries began at 1:00 p.m.
