AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Branch NAACP has named its newest president.

Patrick Miller will serve as the leader for the local branch once Floyd Anthony steps down from the role later this month.

Miller, a local educator has served as a board member for the Amarillo NAACP and is also the youngest to serve on the Amarillo College Board of Regents.

“He’s a very energetic young man, I think he’s going to do a very good job but you learn through your failures as well as you successes and this is something he has to do you know.” said Floyd Anthony.

Anthony said he is planning to continue to serve on the Amarillo Branch NAACP executive committee.