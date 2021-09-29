The Amarillo Barrio community is preparing to install a new community marker

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Barrio Community is getting ready to install a new community marker.

The neighborhood is putting up a new barrio monument and map sign at the southeast corner of 10th and Arthur St.

Then they are kicking off a campaign to be ing needed streetscaping to the neighborhood such as new benches at bus stops and ADA compliant sidewalks and ramps.

“We’re going to just beautify this neighborhood but also make it safe and secure for our residents and our visitors. We really want to change the economic impact for our neighborhood in El Barrio and so this way we’re going to start it and kick it off,” said Teresa Kenedy, President of Barrio Planning Committee.

The unveiling of the sign will mark the beginning of the 10th Ave. streetscape project on Oct. 13.