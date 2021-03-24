The Amarillo Area Foundation announced construction of the Harrington Center of Philanthropy

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Area Foundation announced construction of the Harrington Center for Philanthropy.

The newly constructed center will house AAF, the Don and Sybil Harrington Foundation, and the AAF Community Health Foundation.

It will also provide space for events and meetings for local non-profits.

“We intend to make this available for as many groups as possible and we hope that it’s utilized on a daily basis, we really want to get non-profits involved in utilizing the space, it will be a state of the art space with audio visual and sound so we’re very excited about how that’s going to work, at the same time we are really excited about assisting downtown Amarillo,” said Clay Stribling, President and CEO of Amarillo Area Foundation.

AAF serves the top 26 counties in the Texas Panhandle.