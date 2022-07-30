AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The 4 Projects announced that they will host “Bloom: Women’s Empowerment Workshop” from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The workshop will be at the In This Moment Event Center, located at 707 S. Polk Street.

Tickets for the event are $60. The ticket includes lunch, afternoon snack, succulent DIY arrangement, photoshoot, t-shirt, and all sessions There will also be local vendors, and a silent auction. Proceeds will benefit The 4 Projects.

If people are not able to make it to the event, there is an online All-Access Pass for $25 that allows participants to be involved from anywhere and view the event at any time.

Tickets can be purchased through The 4 Projects website.

The 4 Projects is a new nonprofit in Amarillo. Their mission is to provide something 4 everyone. Meeting people wherever they are in life; no matter what path they are taking. From those who have walked the path before, their purpose is to serve as a guide on that journey.

The organization offers a variety of integrative therapeutic programs including Trauma Recovery Programs; therapeutic art; Body Care- Massage, Reiki, yoga; Professional Life Coaching; Animal-assisted therapy; Trauma-informed yoga; programs for all ages; Bright Horizons- Youth Leader Program, and more.

For more information, contact Ruth Brown, executive director of The 4 Projects, at 806-437-1337 (ext. 1).