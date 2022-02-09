AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department said the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle approved funding of 21 ballistic vests and 10 helmets to add to the protective equipment the fire department has. The donation includes a hose roller and funds for the ballistic equipment.

“The 100 Club just like the fire department is made up of folks from the community and for one group to support another group in the community like we are in the public service is just a direct show of that support we know it’s there and we feel it, said Jason Mays Fire Chief for the Amarillo Fire Department.

The executive director of the 100 Clubs Suzanne Talley said one of the club’s missions is to help provide life-protecting equipment to firefighting and law enforcement agencies in the top 26 counties of the Texas Panhandle.