Thanksgiving on the High Plains: Free meals and giveaways

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Community outreach events may make the difference for a person or family unsure of whether they will have access to a holiday meal. Keeping in the spirit of Thanksgiving, multiple organizations around the High Plains are hosting meals and giveaways throughout the holiday week alongside some others that provide year-round services.

Faith City Mission

Faith City Mission announced its “Thanksgiving Outreach” event for Nov. 24 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Faith City’s location at 600 N. Tyler St. in Amarillo. Thanksgiving dinner will be served after a chapel service by Trent Taylor, according to the organization, with “all the fixings” including mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, rolls, trimmings, and dessert.

After the Thanksgiving meal, the organization said its winter outreach will provide guests with items such as:

Winter coats

Winter gloves

Socks

Scarfs

Toboggans

Blankets

First United Methodist Church in Portales, N.M.

Roosevelt County officials announced that the First United Methodist Church’s Community Outreach Thanksgiving Dinner was scheduled for 11 a.m. through 1 p.m. on Nov. 25. The event is expected to be held in the Memorial Building Auditorium on 7th and Abilene in Portales, N.M.

Officials with the event described that 400-500 meals are expected to be served, although there will be no deliveries made for the 2021 dinner.

The High Plains Food Bank (HPFB)

Food banks around the US often host annual turkey drives and fundraising events to help put Thanksgiving meals on the tables of those in need. The HPFB hosted its annual Turkey Run on Nov. 15 as a fundraising effort for its services and has remained a food pantry and community outreach resource.

United Way of Amarillo & Canyon

Serving Randall and Potter Counties with its local chapter, the United Way offers the free 2-1-1 hotline in order to connect individuals and families to help regarding food, prescriptions, rent or mortgage assistance, utilities and shelter, and mental health care.

Meals on Wheels of Amarillo

Although the organization said it will be closed this Thursday and Friday, Meals on Wheels of Amarillo works to deliver meals made at the BSA and Northwest Texas Hospitals to clients such as homebound seniors. The organization also recently launched its “Animeals on Wheels” program to deliver dog or cat food to clients once per month.

