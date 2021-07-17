TFIT Walk/Run Event brings community together through fitness awareness

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Over 50 people turned out for the TFIT Walk/Run this morning at Bones Hooks Park. The event, which is in it’s second year, aims to unite the community through fitness.

“Cohesiveness within the neighborhood, and making improvements,” said Marcell Jermaine Turner, organizer of TFIT Walk/Run. “No matter what color you are, nationality, creed, we can all come together and make improvements within the neighborhood.”

The Walk/Run event was free and open to the public, with people of all age groups showed up to get moving. Participant Angela Allen said seeing people from all over Amarillo made it even better.

“It’s exciting, especially in this park,” she said. “This park has been a part of the neighborhood and part of the community for so long. But the most exciting thing is, we’ve got people here from all communities. So it’s not just people from this area, it’s people from all over Amarillo that have come to walk.”

Turner added that when it comes to fitness, diet and nutrition is key. But, don’t feel like you have to restrict yourself based on what other people eat.

Do what works for you, just get started and stay consistent.

“We don’t necessarily have to eat the same thing, or eat a certain type of food,” he said. “Everybody has a different chemical makeup, but what I’d like to encourage everybody within the community, is to at least start to make a change.”

Turner wants people to leave the event with one message.

“Giving yourself a chance, let’s give ourselves a chance,” he said. “Helping each other and helping one another. Not having closed doors, the unity is what’s going to make a difference. We can’t make a change in the world unless we start with our own community.

For more information about Turner Fitness, or TFIT, click here, or on Instagram, @turnermarcell.