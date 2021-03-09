‘Texted Lies, Whispered Truths: Jason Collier’s Story’ claims to tell former police chief’s perspective

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The book summary begins, “It started with one simple picture shared on social media. Something that happens almost every day in almost everyone’s life. But for Jason Collier, that one little photo turned his world upside down. The then-police chief of Stinnett, Texas, found himself as the butt of a weary, embattled nation’s jokes.”
Jason Collier, former police chief of Stinnett, Texas, has a book coming out this week that claims to cover his side of the story that enraptured the High Plains in late January.
‘Texted Lies, Whispered Truths: Jason Collier’s Story’ has released on Amazon and Kindle for paperback or digital purchase.
