CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Ninth Judicial District Attorney, Quentin Ray, announced Thursday, that Jayme Kushman pleaded guilty to five counts of “Child Abuse,” and Jaime Sena pleaded no contest to four counts of “Child Abuse” after authorities were alerted about a possible child abuse case in July 2022 in Curry County.

As was previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, Kushman, and Sena were charged via criminal complaint in Curry County Magistrate Court in August 2022 on multiple counts relating to child abuse, surrounding incidents that were reported and observed by New Mexico’s Children, Youth and Families Department.

According to a news release from the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, the investigation found three days of security footage of the children’s bedroom that showed the children being starved, beaten, and chained up for long periods of time.

The investigation found six children were living in unsanitary conditions with Kushman and Sena said the DA’s office.

“One child was chained to his bed for 14 consecutive hours with no food, water, or access to go to the bathroom. In the most disturbing video, Kushman can be seen smashing an eleven-year-old child’s face into vomit. The child is seen on video saying he has not eaten in two days,” stated the news release from the DA’s Office.

The DA’s office said Kushman was sentenced to 15 years in prison and must serve at minimum 85% of her sentence before she can be considered for parole to the nature of the offense.

Sena was sentenced to six years in prison.

The DA’s office said the case was prosecuted by District Attorney, Quentin Ray and Deputy District Attorney, Brian Scott Stover. Kushman was represented by Criminal Defense Attorney, Frank Rio of Clovis, and Sena was represented by Blake Dugger of Hobbs.