Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation holds annual pro-am tournament

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — People are coming together to help wounded warriors across Texas.

Monday, they found time to tee it up for the Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation.

Tascosa Country Club played host to its 3rd annual pro-am tournament that included 25 wounded warriors from across the state.

Andy Justus emceed the event.

The money raised will go to help our hometown heroes and their families.

“I know there’s other organizations that do a lot for the warriors. Ours is centered pretty much on the families. We try to spread it out. I mean, we have really touched not only Dallas and Fort Worth, but Houston, San Antonio, and of course up here in Amarillo, now the panhandle,” said Dick Goetz, Wounded Warrior Foundation founder.

Over the past 13 years, the foundation has helped raise more than $7.5 million.

