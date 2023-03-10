AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Texas Workforce Commission recently released the job growth and unemployment rate figures for the state and its cities for January 2023.

According to a news release from the commission, Texas added 48,600 positions in January, marking the 16th straight month of a record employment high. Officials said that within the last year, 654,100 jobs have been added throughout the state.

“The Texas economy continues to grow, and Texas has more people working than ever before,” TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel said in the release. “The growth we’re seeing in the Lone Star State leads the nation, and TWC will continue to support efforts for continued growth.”

The Amarillo area reported a 3.2% unemployment rate for January, according to data provided by the Texas Workforce Commission. This is a slight increase from December 2022’s rate of 2.6%. The state of Texas as a whole reported a rate of 4.2%, compared to the United States’ rate of 3.9%.

Other cities throughout the state reported their respective unemployment rates for January 2023, including:

Abilene: 4.1%

Austin-Round Rock: 3.3%

Lubbock: 3.6%

Midland: 2.7%

Wichita Falls: 4.1%

“Texas truly is America’s economic engine as we continue to break our all-time record for total jobs, now for 16 consecutive months,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement regarding the January 2023 data from the Texas Workforce Commission. “Ongoing and strong jobs growth in Texas, despite a mixed economic outlook at the national level, is a testament to the strength of our state’s diverse economy and our skilled and growing workforce. I am proud that we’ve again hit a new historic high for total jobs, and I congratulate Texas employers and our talented workforce on achieving this new, record-setting milestone. This legislative session, we will continue building the Texas of tomorrow by cutting property taxes and investing in workforce development, infrastructure upgrades, and strategic economic development tools. Working together, we will ensure Texas remains an unflinching force in the country and in this world.”