Texas Workforce Commission reports Amarillo as having lowest unemployment rate in the state

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to data released by the Texas Workforce Commission, Amarillo recorded the state’s lowest unemployment rate for the month of September.

According to a news release, Amarillo’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was reported as 3.4%, a decrease of 0.2 percentage points from August. The Austin-Round Rock area reported a 3.5% rate and the Abilene area, along with the Lubbock area, reported a 3.9% rate.

In the month of September, the Texas Workforce Commission reported that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate as a whole was 5.6%, a decrease of 0.3 percentage points from August. This comes after the state added a total of 95,800 nonagricultural jobs over that span, contributing to the total of 711,500 jobs added since September 2020.

“The improvement we see in the unemployment rate this month continues the trend we’ve experienced the last six months,” Bryan Daniel, the chairman of the Texas Workforce Commission, said in the release. “Businesses in Texas continue to create jobs, which creates career opportunities for Texans.”

According to the release, the state saw an increase of 31,900 jobs in the leisure and hospitality industry in September, while the transportation and utilities industry added 16,700 jobs. The commission also reported that the professional and business services industry added 16,400 jobs throughout the state in September.

“From rural Texas towns to our big cities, job opportunities continue to grow for Texans,” Julian Alvarez, the commissioner from the Texas Workforce Commission representing labor, said in the release. “TWC has programs to help Texans in all areas of the state and all career levels, from scholarships for childcare to job training, with the goal of providing a path to upward mobility for all.”