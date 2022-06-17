AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Workforce Commission has released its unemployment data for May and Amarillo had one of the lowest in the state.

The unemployment rate in Amarillo currently sits at 2.7%, a .2% increase from the rate in April.

According to the TWC, that rate is under the national unemployment rate which sits at 3.4%, and the state-wide rate which sits at 3.8%.

Amarillo is tied with Austin-Roundrock for the lowest unemployment rate in the state. College Station-Bryan follows with a rate of 2.9%. Lubbock is close behind with an unemployment rate of 3%.