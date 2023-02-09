AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Workforce Commission are looking for educational institutions to apply for funding for its Jobs and Education for Texans grant program.

According to a news release from the commission, public junior, state and technical colleges, Texas independent school districts and open-enrollment charter schools are able to apply for grants through the JET program.

Officials said the JET program has around $8.6 million in funds to provide grants to eligible institutions. The grants are expected to help the institutions “defray start-up costs associated with developing career and technical education programs.”

“The JET program provides funding for equipment to eligible educational institutions for the purpose of developing career and technical education courses leading to a license, certificate or post-secondary degree and may include courses offering dual-credit and technical education programs,” the release said. “The JET program also supports employers by preparing students for careers in high-demand occupations identified by local businesses.”

The packet, which includes eligibility, requirements and submission documents, can be downloaded on the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts website. Applications are due by March 14. For more information, visit the JET webpage or email RFAGrants@twc.texas.gov.