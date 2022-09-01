AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) said it offers the community an opportunity to learn on-the-job skills for a future career while earning money.

According to a TWC press release, TWC said it supports work-based learning to help people gain new skills that can help a variety of industries in the future. TWC aims to get people more than just a job but a career.

TWC stated that they began accepting applications from Texans for apprenticeship projects for registered nurses and other healthcare fields. Officials also add that $15 million will be dedicated to developing new careers leading to Registered Nurse licensure passed by the Statewide Healthcare Apprenticeship Initiative.

For more information on work-based learning visit, here.