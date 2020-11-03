Texas Workforce Commission Grant gives $40k to River Road ISD

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – River Road ISD will hold a press conference today at River Road High School at 10 a.m., says the District, in celebration of receiving the High Demand Job Training Grant.

The Texas Workforce Commission, according to the District, has given one million dollars to support collaborations between Workforce Development Boards (Boards) and Economic Development Corporations (EDCs) to provide high-demand occupational job training in local workforce areas.

“It was important for us to collaborate with the Texas Workforce Commission and the Panhandle

Regional Planning Commission in order to secure this funding for the school districts in our area,”

said Kevin Carter, President & CEO of the Amarillo EDC. “The development of Amarillo’s future

workforce is one of our main priorities, and we are honored to play a role in the education of local

students.”

The High Demand Job Training Program is intended, continues the District, to support Boards in partnering with local EDCs that use their local economic development sales taxes for high-demand job training. To achieve that development sales tax funds to jointly support the provision of that training.

“We believe that our students are the future of this community,” Richard Kelley, River Road ISD Superintendent, stated. “This grant will allow us to enrich their education with job training programs that will teach them the skills needed to enter the workforce after graduation.”

More from MyHighPlains.com: