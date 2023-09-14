AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Workforce Commission announced that four ceremonial checks will be presented on Thursday to award Jobs and Education for Texans grants to local colleges and school districts.

According to the TWC, Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III will present the grant awards at Frank Phillips College on Thursday at 3 p.m.

The four colleges and local school districts that will be recognized include:

Frank Phillips College, which received a $212,515 grant for equipment to train 50 students as diesel mechanic specialists;

Amarillo College, which received a $346,340 grant to train 80 students as industrial machinery mechanics;

Perryton Independent School District, which received a $232,225 grant to train 141 students as welders in partnership with Frank Phillips College; and

Sunray Independent School District, which received a $172,810 grant to train 50 students as welders in partnership with Amarillo College.

The TWC described JET grants as funded by the Legislature every two years, which work to help with start-up costs for career and technical education programs for public community, state and technical colleges, school districts and charter schools.

This presentation will follow another Thursday event, during which the TWC will present an awarded $154,985 Skills Development Fund grant to Plains Dairy.