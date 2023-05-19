AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Workforce Commission recently released April 2023 jobs and unemployment data for the state of Texas.

According to a news release from the Texas Workforce Commission, the state’s job numbers increased by 62,184 in April, reaching 14,960,308 people, what officials reported was the greatest number of people employed in Texas history.

“Texas continues its strong job creation trend with more than one million jobs added since April 2019,” TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel said in the release. “TWC continues to work to meet the growth across the state and support workforce needs with training solutions that start as early as high school.”

In April, Amarillo reported an unemployment rate of 2.8%, a decrease from March’s 4.3% rate. According to the release, Texas is reporting an unemployment rate of 3.7%, while the Midland Metropolitan Statistical Area reported the lowest unemployment rate throughout the state at 2.3% in April.

“The strongest economy in the nation is built by Texans,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a news release surrounding the released data. “Texas is again No. 1 for job creation, adding more jobs over the last 12 months than any other state. As a result, more Texans are working than ever before, and that means more paychecks and more possibilities for Texas families. With Texas employers growing jobs across every major industry over the year, and with our young and skilled workforce growing to nearly 15 million, we are building an even stronger Texas of tomorrow.”