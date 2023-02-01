AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As winter weather continues to impact Texas, along with the Texas Panhandle region specifically, officials with the Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo district are discouraging travel, with the majority of the state being under an ice storm warning.

According to a news release from TxDOT, Amarillo’s National Weather Service office is reporting that the southeast Texas Panhandle will have the highest chance of ice, which will likely impact travel conditions Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

With the ice storm warning in effect throughout the state from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Thursday, officials said travel is “strongly discouraged,” according to the release.

“Motorists are urged to drive responsibly, drive to conditions, practice safe driving habits and heed travel warnings during winter weather events,” the release said.

According to the Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport’s website, a number of flights coming into and out of Amarillo on Wednesday have also been impacted, as of 10 a.m. The arrivals impacted include:

American Airlines flight 2974 out of Dallas – DFW, originally scheduled for 10:10 a.m., has been canceled;

Southwest Airlines flight 1459 out of Dallas -DAL, originally scheduled for 10:30 a.m., has been canceled;

American Airlines flight 9906 out of Wichita Falls, originally scheduled for 11:30 a.m., has been canceled;

American Airlines flight 4914 out of Dallas – DFW, originally scheduled for 2:01 p.m., has been canceled;

American Airlines flight 2277 out of Dallas – DFW, originally scheduled for 5:49 p.m., has been canceled;

American Airlines flight 1026 out of Dallas – DFW, originally scheduled for 8:54 p.m., has been canceled.

According to the Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport’s website, the departures impacted as of 10 a.m. include:

American Airlines flight 489 to Dallas – DFW, originally scheduled for 6:15 a.m., has been canceled;

Southwest Airlines flight 150 to Austin, originally scheduled for 6:50 a.m., has been canceled;

American Airlines flight 2974 to Dallas – DFW, originally scheduled for 10:56 a.m., has been canceled;

Southwest Airlines flight 1460 to Dallas – DAL, originally scheduled for 11:05 a.m., has been canceled;

Southwest Airlines flight 484 to Dallas – DAL, originally scheduled for 2:30 p.m., has been canceled;

American Airlines flight 4914 to Dallas – DFW, originally scheduled for 2:31 p.m., has been canceled;

American Airlines flight 2277 to Dallas – DFW, originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m., has been canceled.

Officials with TxDOT encouraged individuals to check road conditions on its Drive Texas website or call 800-452-9292 to “avoid encountering potentially hazardous conditions.