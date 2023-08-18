AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — August is national breastfeeding month and Texas WIC is launching a statewide awareness campaign. Officials with Texas WIC said that this campaign will allow Texas moms to be aware of the benefits of breastfeeding and the resources available to them.

Officials added that breastfeeding can be a challenge so they are providing resources to all Texas moms to help them meet their breastfeeding goals.

“WIC has many resources to help breastfeeding moms,” said City of Amarillo WIC program nutritionist Elizabeth Thipaphay. “We have breast pumps available, individual support from a peer counselor for WIC moms. We have access to a free 24 hour, seven days a week, lactation hotline, we have lactation support center. We also have breastfeeding classes and one on one counseling with the lactation consultant.”

Officials added that breastfeeding and nurtion classes are available to all Texas mom regardless of if they qualify for WIC or not. Women who qualify for Texas WIC will receive other benefits like pumping supplies and a free breast pump.

Assistant professor in pediatrics at Texas Tech Health Sciences Center Dr. Christine Garner talked about the benefits of breastfeeding on mothers.

“So, breastfeeding can help with postpartum weight loss. It requires a lot of calories to breastfeed. And so, it can help with that. And it also does some other things. So, women who breastfeed their infants are lower risk for breast and ovarian cancers, ” said Garner. “It also decreases risk of future development of diabetes and cardiovascular disease.”

Garner added that not only does breastfeeding benefits the mom it also benefits the infant.

“So, in the infants, we see we see some short-term benefits. Infants who are exclusively breastfed have lower incidence of gastrointestinal infections, ear infections and respiratory infections. They have appropriate growth and then for longer term effects,” said Garner. “We see that infants who have been breastfed have lower rates of obesity and lower risk of pediatric cancers.

For information on the Texas WIC program or you to apply you can visit TexasWIC.org/apply or call 1-800-942-3678.