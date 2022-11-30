AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to organizers, the 2022 Texas Wheat Symposium will be held on Wednesday in conjunction with the Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show at the Amarillo Civic Center at 10:30 a.m., followed by the Amarillo Ag Appreciation Luncheon at 12 p.m.

The event will be hosted by the Texas Wheat Producers Association and is expected to feature industry updates and talks including:

Natural Resources Conservation Service update

Farm Service Agency update

Market Outlook from Dr. Mark Welch, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Economist

Farm Policy Outlook from the Texas A&M Agricultural and Food Policy Center

A keynote address from Evan Smith, CEO and co-founder of the Texas Tribune during the Amarillo Ag Appreciation Luncheon

As noted by organizers, the Texas Tribune is an award-winning digital news organization covering Texas politics and public policy. Smith also hosts a weekly half-hour interview program called, “Overheard with Evan Smith,” which airs on PBS stations around the country. He also spent 18 years at Texas Monthly, including eight years as its editor and a year as its president and editor-in-chief.

“We invite everyone at the Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show to join us for an excellent program that will provide producers with information on commodity markets, agricultural policy and farm programs…” said TWPA President Jody Bellah, “The symposium will offer timely insight on the upcoming Texas legislative session. Those directly and indirectly involved in agriculture will benefit from attending.”

Organizers noted that the event will be free to attend.