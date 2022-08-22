AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) released Monday, that the drought map for August 16 conditions shows two categories of improvement in parts of South Texas.

According to the TWDB Water Weekly report, a low-pressure system from the Gulf of Mexico led to an increase in rain in the southern region. This area’s drought conditions improved by three percentage points from the previous week.

Officials said last year, rainfall deficits reached over 10 inches for large areas of Texas, and the August rainfall will reduce that deficit and improve drought conditions.

TWDB said that The National Weather Service ultimately expects drought to linger across most of the state through the end of November.

Drought conditions:

93% now

96% a week ago

81% three months ago

1% a year ago

For a map or more information on drought conditions visit, here.