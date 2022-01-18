Texas Water Development Board releases water, drought report for week of Jan. 17

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) released a water weekly report detailing the precipitation and drought conditions in Texas for the week of Jan. 17, with the Amarillo area currently in a “severe” to “extreme” drought period.

According to the report written by Dr. Mark Wentzel, the latest drought map showed an increase in areas of Texas that are impacted by drought, the ninth consecutive week that drought has increased.

Water Weekly report for the week of January 17

In addition, the report explained that moderate or worse drought now covers the largest area of Texas since late November 2020, while December 2021 is recorded as the hottest for Texas since 1895 and the tenth driest.