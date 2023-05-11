AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Veterans Commission awarded more than $36.3 million in grants to be distributed to 135 Veterans’ service organizations across the state.

The commission awarded Fund for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) grants totaling $36,347,000 to be distributed among 135 organizations.

In the Panhandle, organizations awarded grants include Panhandle Community Services awarded a $200,000 grant for financial assistance and a $500,000 grant for Home Modification; Family Support Services of Amarillo, Inc. was awarded a $265,000 grant.

The commission said FVA grants are awarded to nonprofit organizations and local government agencies which provide direct services to veterans and their families.

The commission said the grants are generated by Texas Lottery Commission’s games designated for Veterans’ support, individual donation options on drivers’ licenses, licenses to carry a handgun, outdoor recreation licenses for hunting and fishing, and vehicle registrations.