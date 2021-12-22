Texas to prepare additional resources for increased wildfire potential through Sunday

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that Abbott has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to prepare its resources ahead of elevated critical wildfire conditions throughout the Texas Panhandle, South Plains and West Texas through Sunday.

This comes after the Texas Panhandle saw numerous fires on Dec. 15, impacting area towns like Pampa and Channing, along with Moore County.

According to a news release from the office, the resources will support local officials’ response to wildfires if the local officials’ capabilities are exceeded. Officials state that the most potential for wildfire activity could be Friday, with strong winds expected, above-normal temperatures as well as low humidity.

“Texas is fully prepared to respond to any potential wildfire activity that could occur this week across our state,” Abbott said in the release. “We will continue to monitor weather conditions and encourage Texans to heed the guidance of their local officials, and we thank our firefighters and emergency response personnel who are working away from their families this Christmas season to keep our communities safe.”

The resources deployed by the Texas A&M Forest Service include six Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System strike teams, with 82 firefighters and 25 fire engines, as well as one fire suppression module and one air attack aerial supervision aircraft. An additional 118 firefighters, as well as an Emergency Medical Task Force Wildland Support Unit, will also be on standby.