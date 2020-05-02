Texas to assume management of positive COVID-19 cases in Moore County

Local News

by: David Davis

Posted: / Updated:

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The State of Texas is assuming management of positive COVID-19 cases in Moore County, according to Moore County Hospital District.

Moore County Hospital district released a Facebook post on Saturday, May 2, that said, “The State of Texas has contacted us and will now be assuming management of positive COVID cases in Moore County. As such, we will no longer be providing the community with an update graphic as we may no longer have access to the most current figures. The State of Texas, however, provides a website where you may see current status by county and we would like to invite the community to remain informed.”

To see Texas’ current status by county you can click here.

The Facebook post went on to say that the State will also be assuming contact of COVID positive patients throughout their illness and will be managing release to work statements. 

MCHD asked that any questions be directed to the State Department of Health, and said that their front line staff will continue to serve the community by taking care of patients every day.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:06 p.m. on May 2, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong2
Beaver13
Briscoe1
Carson2
Castro15110
Childress1
Cimarron1
Cottle2
Curry18
Dallam122
Deaf Smith3411
Donley258
Gray5816
Hansford71
Hartley51
Hemphill1
Hutchinson142
Lipscomb2
Moore3635138
Ochiltree251
Oldham31
Parmer8
Potter684967
Quay41
Randall256364
Roberts2
Roosevelt9
Sherman196
Swisher94
Texas172256
Union3
Wheeler81
TOTAL1,77824386
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss