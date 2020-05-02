Texas to assume management of positive COVID-19 cases in Moore County

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The State of Texas is assuming management of positive COVID-19 cases in Moore County, according to Moore County Hospital District.
Moore County Hospital district released a Facebook post on Saturday, May 2, that said, “The State of Texas has contacted us and will now be assuming management of positive COVID cases in Moore County. As such, we will no longer be providing the community with an update graphic as we may no longer have access to the most current figures. The State of Texas, however, provides a website where you may see current status by county and we would like to invite the community to remain informed.”
To see Texas’ current status by county you can click here.
The Facebook post went on to say that the State will also be assuming contact of COVID positive patients throughout their illness and will be managing release to work statements.
MCHD asked that any questions be directed to the State Department of Health, and said that their front line staff will continue to serve the community by taking care of patients every day.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:06 p.m. on May 2, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|2
|–
|–
|Beaver
|13
|–
|–
|Briscoe
|1
|–
|–
|Carson
|2
|–
|–
|Castro
|15
|1
|10
|Childress
|1
|–
|–
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|–
|Cottle
|2
|–
|–
|Curry
|18
|–
|–
|Dallam
|12
|–
|2
|Deaf Smith
|34
|–
|11
|Donley
|25
|–
|8
|Gray
|58
|–
|16
|Hansford
|7
|–
|1
|Hartley
|5
|1
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|14
|–
|2
|Lipscomb
|2
|–
|–
|Moore
|363
|5
|138
|Ochiltree
|25
|1
|–
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Parmer
|8
|Potter
|684
|9
|67
|Quay
|4
|1
|–
|Randall
|256
|3
|64
|Roberts
|2
|–
|–
|Roosevelt
|9
|–
|–
|Sherman
|19
|–
|6
|Swisher
|9
|–
|4
|Texas
|172
|2
|56
|Union
|3
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|8
|–
|1
|TOTAL
|1,778
|24
|386
