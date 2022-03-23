AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine announced on Wednesday that the school will help the victims of the recent Eastland fire by raising money for the cause between 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the Chick-fil-A Amarillo location at 5544 W Amarillo Blvd.

According to officials with the school, the franchise owner of the Gem Lake Road Chick-fil-A said that they would give 20% of the proceeds during that time Thursday evening. Individuals that mention “Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine Helping Fight Wildfires'” upon ordering will give back to the people impacted by the fire.