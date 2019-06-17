Texas Tech Vet School set to become a reality

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK/KAMC) — Governor Greg Abbott signed the state’s $250 billion budget Saturday evening. Included in the budget is the full $17.35 million requested by Texas Tech University to establish the Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo, according to an Amarillo Matters press release.

“Not only does the budget include startup funding for the vet school, but it also includes a directive for Texas Tech to move forward developing the school,” Amarillo Matters President Jason Herrick said.

The school will help meet the growing need for large animal and rural veterinarians across the state. It will also increase the opportunities for Texas students to further their education without leaving the state.

Amarillo Matters was an early advocate for the veterinary school, identifying it as a priority issue for our state more than two years ago in the 85th Texas Legislature, which provided crucial planning grant funds, the press release stated.

The program has been submitted to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating (THEC) Board and is currently being reviewed for approval.