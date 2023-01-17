AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine announced it has received a donation of $250,000 for scholarship support from Amarillo National Bank.

The university said the donation will support its aim to make education more affordable.

“Their generosity will change the lives of so many of our students and set them up for future success,” said Guy Loneragan, dean of the School of Veterinary Medicine. “I am so grateful to Amarillo National Bank and the Ware family. They are changing the face of veterinary medicine in rural and regional communities across Texas and New Mexico.”

Officials from the school said Amarillo National Bank is a long-term supporter that has helped establish the school.

“Helping students achieve their dreams at an affordable price is a major goal of our giving,” said William Ware, Amarillo National Bank’s president. “We are proud to support these future veterinarians who will fill a critical role in our area for generations to come.”