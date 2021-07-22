Texas Tech University’s K-12 program offering limited FREE tuition to Texas residents

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Tech University’s (TTU) K-12 program announced today, July 22 that its now offering limited tuition free enrollment to Texas residents that will be determined by a lottery system, according to a news release from Texas Tech University.

The release stated the state of Texas has designated TTU K-12 program eligible to receive funding and beginning in August the online school will offer a tuition free academic program. According to TTU, “selections must be conducted through a lottery to choose students for existing admission slots each semester.”

“We are happy and excited to be able to offer our nationally ranked K-12 program free to Texas residents,” said Justin Louder, interim superintendent for TTU K-12. “This program will be offered in addition to the current options we provide our students.”

Louder explained that specific requirements must be followed by students for the tuition free K-12 program that are different from the paid program.

The lottery is now open, the release stated and the student selections will take place on Aug. 2.