Texas Tech University’s K-12 program offering limited FREE tuition to Texas residents

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Image via Texas Tech University K-12’s Facebook page

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Tech University’s (TTU) K-12 program announced today, July 22 that its now offering limited tuition free enrollment to Texas residents that will be determined by a lottery system, according to a news release from Texas Tech University.

The release stated the state of Texas has designated TTU K-12 program eligible to receive funding and beginning in August the online school will offer a tuition free academic program. According to TTU, “selections must be conducted through a lottery to choose students for existing admission slots each semester.”

“We are happy and excited to be able to offer our nationally ranked K-12 program free to Texas residents,” said Justin Louder, interim superintendent for TTU K-12. “This program will be offered in addition to the current options we provide our students.” 

Louder explained that specific requirements must be followed by students for the tuition free K-12 program that are different from the paid program.

The lottery is now open, the release stated and the student selections will take place on Aug. 2.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss