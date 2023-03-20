AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Texas Tech University announced that the Texas Tech Centennial Tour is set to make three stops in Amarillo on Wednesday to celebrate the university’s 100th year.

Officials detailed that the mobile billboard will arrive at the following times and locations:

8:05 a.m. to 12:05 p.m. at Amarillo High School, located at 4225 Danbury Dr.;

2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine, located at 7671 Evans Dr.;

4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Hodgetown Stadium, located at 715 S. Buchanan for Texas Tech Alumni Association Amarillo Chapter Centennial Celebration.

Officials noted that the billboard will “promote the Texas Tech Centennial celebration across the state.” Guests will have the opportunity to take their picture on the truck and receive some Centennial products.

Courtesy: Texas Tech University Courtesy: Texas Tech University Courtesy: Texas Tech University

In addition, officials reported that the celebration will continue at Cadillac Ranch at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, as attendees will get the chance to spray paint the Cadillacs in Texas Tech’s alma mater colors to honor 100 years of TTU.