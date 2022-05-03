AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a news release from the Texas Tech University System (TTU System), the annual workforce contribution of Texas Tech University System graduates equaled $9.2 billion last year, with a statewide economic impact of $16.4 billion for fiscal year 2021.

A report on the TTU System and its component institutions’ influence on business activity showed a 64% increase from a decade ago.

“The Texas Tech University System and our five component institutions play a critically important role in the local economies and services provided throughout the state of Texas,” said Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D., chancellor of the TTU System. “Our universities provide world-class research and innovation in health care, and prepare work-force ready graduates who serve our communities, our great state and beyond.”

Four areas were used to categorize the economic impact: annual workforce, contribution of alumni, employment, labor income, and output, the release said.

TTU System stated that employment from its university’s marked 45,000 jobs, which measures the total jobs from operations, employees, research, students and university-related visitors. The report also said that “for every dollar the state invests in the TTU System, the state’s economy sees more than $22 returned.”

The study, according to TTU, was commissioned by the Office of the Chancellor and prepared by Bradley T. Ewind, Ph.D., C.T. McLaughlin Chair of Free Enterprise in Texas Tech University’s Rawls College of Business.

TTU added that a record 63,498 students enrolled for the 2021-22 academic year, while a record 12,962 degrees were awarded last year.

The study included five component universities: TTU, Texas tech University Health Sciences Center, Angelo State University, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, and Midwestern State University with the economic impact measured on the state, regions, and locations.