AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As announced by The Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine, officials will unveil the new name of its equine clinical skills lab Wednesday in honor of a $1 million gift from the Allsup Family Charitable Foundation.

According to university officials, the ceremony will take place at the equine skills lab on North Soncy Road in Amarillo. Not only is the event meant to celebrate the $1 million gift, but also the legacy of Allsup’s Convenience Store founder Lonnie Allsup and the impact he and the Allsup family have had in West Texas, New Mexico, and the cutting horse industry. The contribution is expected to help provide veterinary students with hands-on education in equine medicine.

Distinguished speakers are expected to appear during the event, according to the university, including: