AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As announced by the Texas Tech University System, its Chancellor Tedd Mitchell, M.D. joined Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) President Lori Rice-Spearman, Ph.D., and TTUHSC Provost and Chief Academic Officer Darrin D’Agostino, D. O., presented the 2022 Chancellor’s Council Distinguished Teaching and Research Awards on March 3.

Officials with the university’s system said the awards recognize academic excellence and stand as the highest granted to faculty in the university’s system. The awards are funded by gifts to the Chancellor’s Council, described by the TTU System as a giving society that aims to support the chancellor’s priorities.

“Faculty members are an integral part of all we do at the Texas Tech University System,” Mitchell said, “Through their research, outreach and mentorship, they impact our students, our communities and the world. I am proud of the excellence and leadership our award winners exemplify as they conduct innovative, meaningful research and guide our students and institutions to even greater success.”

According to TTU, the Chancellor’s Council Distinguished Teaching Awards recognize outstanding research, scholarship, and creative activity of faculty members as they work to develop their careers. Those given the award receive a $5,000 stipend and an engraved medallion.

“I’m so very proud of our award recipients; their work truly exemplifies the spirit and level of prestige recognized by these awards,” said Rice-Spearman. “As a leading health research institute, their value to our great university is significant not only in the innovative and collaborative work they do but also in their leadership, as they embody the values of our great university’s culture.”

Award recipients received a $5,000 stipend and an engraved medallion. TTUHSC honorees include:

Distinguished Teaching Award Recipients:

Edward R. Yeomans, M.D., a professor and Robert H. Messer, M.D., Endowed Chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology in the School of Medicine, joined TTUHSC in 2008.

Michael Taylor, PA-C, an associate professor and associate program director in the Physician Assistant Studies Program in the School of Health Profession, joined TTUHSC in 2004.

Distinguished Research Award Recipient: