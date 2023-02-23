AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center named John Gachago, DHA, as the new executive director for Telehealth Technology and Innovation.

According to a TTUHSC press release, telehealth has evolved the accessibility of medical care by being a vehicle as a valuable way to expand healthcare across all regions they serve.

TTUHSC said with the help of Gachago they will build on existing academic, clinical, and rural telehealth platforms aiming to establish a future Institute for Telehealth Technology and Innovation.

“In our effort to support rural health providers, our goal as a university is to develop and implement emerging telehealth and digital health adaptations to improve and expand access to care,” TTUHSC President Lori Rice-Spearman, Ph.D., said. “We are excited to welcome Dr. Gachago to our team in this critical hire to help increase coordinated telehealth and digital health implementation and adoption. In his role, he will build upon the existing TTUHSC telehealth components in the clinical, academic, and rural health settings as TTUHSC stays at the forefront of advancements in these technologies.”

According to the release, 20 out of 108 counties are without practicing physicians and 11 are without a physician, nurse practitioner, or physician assistant. As a result, patients are faced with long-distance travel to seek medical care outside of urban centers.

Officials said since the pandemic TTUHSC visited 160,000 telehealth clinics resulting in more than 500 clinic providers accessing and using telemedicine.

TTUHSC stated that Gachago will be responsible for oversight and strategic management of TTUHSC’s efforts in the advancement of comprehensive telehealth. He will help to expand the impact of telehealth which can improve the health of those TTUHSC serves. Officials said he will also aim to cultivate a learning and working environment that encourages research, education, training, and scholarship in telehealth.