AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center’s School of Medicine announced that the class of 2027 White Coat Ceremony is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. on Friday at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

According to the TTUHSC press release, medical students will receive their first white coats and pledge to the medical profession.

Officials said the white coats are an important symbol in the healthcare profession.

“The White Coat Ceremony serves as a welcome to the profession and the symbolic start of the student’s journey of servanthood,” said John DeToledo, M.D., TTUHSC interim dean of the School of Medicine. “It’s also a ceremony of dedication — a reminder of their commitment and responsibilities to patients and lifelong learning that come with being a physician.”

The release stated that 95 out of 181 students are from West Texas and some students are graduates from 52 different schools including Texas Tech University Emory University, Clemson University, Brown University, Princeton University, The University of Texas at Austin and Baylor University.

Students who are not graduates derive from jobs including emergency medical technicians, registered nurses, veterinary techs, teaching assistants and tutors.

“This is a strong and competitive class of students,” said DeToledo. “They have earned the privilege of entering the medical profession. We had more applicants than ever. We know we’ve been able to attract and select the best of the best.”

TTUHSC said the average grade point average amongst this class is 3.85. Officials detailed that 21 students are pursuing double degrees, and nine are earning a joint medical and business degree with the M.D./MBA program. Nine are working toward a joint medical and public health degree with the M.D./MPH program. Two are completing a dual M.D./Ph.D. degree, and one student is earning a joint M.D. and engineering degree.