AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is working to expand its healthcare platform with its proposed multi-million dollar Institute for Telehealth Technology and Innovation.

“That is our top priority moving forward,” said Smiley Garcia, Senior Director of Governmental Relations at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. “It is an actual budget request. It has been submitted to the legislature in Austin.”

Garcia said TTUHSC requested $6.75 million per fiscal year and $13.5 million for the next two years for the establishment of the institute which will focus on three main pillars, access to care, expanding research, and academics. The practice can be used for more than just a routine checkup.

“One thing that we have in our clinical arms is the establishment of of carts and auto scopes and everything else remotely where it goes beyond just the iPhone,” Garcia said.

But it won’t be just one main building or facility.

“The institute is going to be based on telehealth hubs. So it’s going to be in all of our communities. So it will be it’ll be the hubs will be based where our campuses are, so it is going to be in Lubbock, it’s going to be in Amarillo, the Permian Basin, Abilene and even Dallas because our School of Nursing, is expanding to the Dallas area,” Garcia explained.

Garcia tells us the clinical arm is divided into two segments, one is the correctional managed health care, serving nearly 40,000 inmates in 27 correctional facilities across the region.

“That is a lot more of a safety mechanism, if you will, because when you’re providing health care in a correctional landscape, you really want to minimize, if you will, that transport the potential transport inmates to civilian hospitals. So you try to take care of as much of that in house,” Garcia noted.

The other is Texas Tech Physicians, which serves West Texas, where 20% of the visits are through telehealth, reflecting the footprint of rural patients.

“A lot of our rural hospitals serve you know, their real constituencies, but they don’t have, critical care and specialty care. Then the patient is left with the option of having to drive in to a larger facility city with the facilities,” Garcia concluded.

Expanding regional healthcare one visit at a time.