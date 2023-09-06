AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is set to unveil its new and refreshed brand identity on Wednesday.

According to a TTUHSC announcement, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, President Lori Rice-Spearman, Ph.D., will unveil the new brand “which more directly reflects TTUHSC’s legacy, commitment to academic excellence and the university’s shared mission, vision, values and purpose.”

The unveiling will take place in TTUHSC School of Medicine/School of Health Professions Student Lounge, located at 1400 South Coulter, TTUHSC announced.