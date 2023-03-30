AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Nursing is set to honor its first class of Bachelor of Science in Nursing graduates with a lamp lighting ceremony from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the TTUHSC Jerry Hodge School of Pharmacy Harrington Auditorium.

Officials with TTUHSC detailed that the lighting ceremony, located at 1300 S Coulter, will reflect Florence Nightingale, who was known as “The Lady With the Lamp” and the founder of modern nursing.

Nightingale is “considered the mother and pioneer of nursing because of her courageousness and devotion to the profession,” said officials in a TTUHSC press release.

Visit the TTUHSC website for more information.