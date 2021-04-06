Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center to expand BSN program to Mansfield

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the TTUHSC School of Nursing, the BSN program will be expanded to Mansfield, Texas.

In a statement, the University said, “In order to address the nursing shortage, the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center will expand its traditional BSN program to Mansfield, Texas providing a resource for new nurses critical to the operation of hospitals and clinics. There is a need in the state to provide educational opportunities that will support the growing health care industry, especially in the area of nursing.”

A press conference covering the move is expected to be held tomorrow morning.