LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center recently announced that the school has been recognized as a special focus four-year research institution by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.

According to a news release from the university, this designation is for universities across the country with a curriculum that focuses on health care and medicine, research and other specialized fields. Only 22 universities across the country have this designation. Universities qualify for the classification after achieving a combination of more than $5 million in research expenditures and conferring at least 20 doctoral degrees.

“The designation places TTUHSC in elite company among health-related institutions, including not only those in Texas such as Baylor College of Medicine and University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center but also outside the state, including the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Sciences, Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Rockefeller University among others,” Lance McMahon, the university’s senior vice president for research and innovation, said in the release. “We are proud of our world-class faculty and the exceptional doctoral degree trainees who have worked together to secure TTUHSC’s designation as a global leader in academic health-related research.”

Officials said in the release that the goal of the university is to help prepare researchers to engage in science as a profession.

“The Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education is important because it helps measure the impact the university has on its local community in terms of teaching and research,” TTUHSC President Lori Rice-Spearman said in the release. “To be ranked in the Very High to High Research category demonstrates the extraordinary impact we have on health care through education, discovery and delivery of care.”