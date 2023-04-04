AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC), Texas Tech Physicians celebrated its expansion to southwest Amarillo on Tuesday morning with a ribbon cutting for its new Pediatrics clinic.

As described by TTUHSC, Texas Tech Physicians is an affiliated clinical practice that aims to provide patient care “by offering innovative solutions from experts in the university community.” The new clinic is intended to provide more patient care opportunities in Amarillo through the new clinic, which has been staffed in part by physicians who trained in the TTUHSC pediatric residency program.

The clinic, as noted in the announcement, is located at 6017 Hillside Rd., Suite 500.

TTUHSC noted that the new clinic marks the second expansion of the center in Amarillo. Previously, TTUHSC also opened an OB/GYN Clinic in Canyon in 2022. In March, TTUHSC also celebrated its Match Day ceremonies.