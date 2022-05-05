AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center announced Thursday that a new dean has been named for the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy in Amarillo.

According to a news release from the university, Grace Kuo, Ph.D., Pharm.D. was named the school’s dean on Thursday. Kuo currently serves as professor of pharmacy practice and public health at Oregon State University and is a founding faculty member of the Halicioğlu Data Science Institute at the University of California San Diego. Kuo will start in the position on May 16.

“We are very excited about the appointment of Dr. Kuo to lead our Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy,” TTUHSC Provost and Chief Academic Officer Darrin D’Agostino, D.O., said in the release. “Her extensive experience in all areas of pharmacy practice, research and professional education will help galvanize our future growth – building off of the strong foundation and national reputation the school has developed. Dr. Kuo brings balance, steadfast focus and data-driven decision making to all that she does.”

According to the release, Kuo studied at the University of California at Los Angeles and received her Doctor of Pharmacy from Oregon State University College of Pharmacy. She also has a master’s and Doctor of Philosophy in public health from the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston School of Public Health.

Kuo’s clinical and translational research background is in medication safety, pharmacist-physician collaboration as well as education research, according to the release. Kuo is the third dean for the Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy.

“I’m excited to be joining the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center team,” Kuo said in the release. “It’s a distinct honor for me to work with Provost D’Agostino, university leaders and the School of Pharmacy team to lead the school to the next phase of strategic transformation.”