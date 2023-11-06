AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center recently announced the appointment of Holly Wei, Ph.D., R.N. as the dean of the TTUHSC School of Nursing and is set to take over the position on Jan. 22, 2024.

According to officials, Wei is the associate dean for Research and Scholarship at East Tennessee State University College of Nursing and currently serves as the interim executive associate dean and chief nursing administrator.

“We are fortunate to have Dr. Wei joining our team,” TTUHSC President Lori Rice-Spearman, Ph.D., said. “She brings a wealth of experience and expertise, but also has a great respect for and commitment to the school, our great university and its values as a place of innovative learning and working that puts people first.”

Officials added that Wei received her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing at North Carolina Central University and her Philosophy of Nursing from the University of North Carolina School of Nursing.

Wei, according to officials, is set to succeed Michael Evans, Ph.D., R.N., FAAN, a Grover E. Murray Professor who served as the dean for nearly 12 years and he will further serve as a professor in the School of Nursing and associate provost for special projects.

“I am honored to have had Dr. Evans leading our School of Nursing for more than a decade,” Rice-Spearman said. “His leadership was instrumental in developing innovative programs to address the perpetual nursing shortage. Our school is excellently positioned because of Dr. Evans’ expertise and dedication to nursing education.”

Officials noted that Wei had previously served as the professor and assistant dean for the Ph.D. program at the University of Louisville School of Nursing and served as an assistant and associate professor at East Carolina University College of Nursing along with a registered nurse and nurse researcher at the University of North Carolina Health-Chapel Hill.

“We are excited about the appointment of Dr. Wei to lead our School of Nursing,” TTUHSC Provost and Chief Academic Officer Darrin D’Agostino, D.O., said. “Her experience in all areas of nursing education will be instrumental in building off of the strong foundation and national reputation the school has developed.”

Wei’s research, a news release read, “focuses on organizational caring culture, leadership development, health promotion across the lifespan and epigenetic biomarkers.” Wei has also published several research books with her textbook, “Visionary Leadership in Healthcare,” receiving the 2022 American Journal of Nursing Book of the Year. Universities have gone on to utilize the book to teach leadership courses.

In addition, Wei has served on several nursing boards including Advances in Nursing Science, International Journal for Human Caring and International Journal of Nursing Sciences.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to be the next TTUHSC School of Nursing dean,” Wei said. “Thank you for entrusting me with this privilege. I am inspired by the dedication and passion that the TTUHSC faculty, staff and students bring to this institution. The journey ahead is one that I embrace with great enthusiasm, knowing that together, we can achieve remarkable heights in education, research, service and health care practice.”

The TTUHSC School of Nursing program, officials added, has expanded since the first class was established in 1981, and now offers master’s and post-master’s programs in many areas of nursing specializations and Doctor of Nursing Practice. The program also became the first school in Texas to be designated as a National League for Nursing Center of Educational Excellence.