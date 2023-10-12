AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Tech University Health Science Center School of Medicine and the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health partnered to host the third annual symposium focused on educating healthcare professionals to provide care for survivors of human sex trafficking.

“They are Not for Sale: Human Sex Trafficking Symposium,” according to organizers, is set to take place from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday at the Harrington Auditorium inside the TTUHSC Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy, located at 1300 S Coulter. Registration will be $25 for those obtaining a CME credit while the event will be free for attendees not needing certification.

“The physical effects of sex trafficking and exploitation can include injury, sexually transmitted infections, unwanted pregnancy and complications, substance abuse and untreated chronic disease,” said TTUHSC. “Mental health issues like PTSD, depression, anxiety, hostility and high-risk behaviors also can arise.”

TTUHSC added that healthcare providers play an important part in “survivorship” by providing treatment options, allowing the person to ask questions, and “focusing on their strength as a survivor.”

“Health care providers need to be informed and equipped with resources and be mindful of the impact of decisions made in a clinical setting,” said Angela Knapp Eggers, senior director of the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health, “That’s what this symposium is intended for – ensuring our clinicians and staff know what to look for, how to react and who to contact. Every victim could be depending on us!”

Ann Ream, founder of The Voices and Faces Project, will moderate a discussion with survivors of trafficking. Organizers added that the following speakers and topics will be featured at the event:

“Is Sextortion Really an Issue?” presented by Richard Jordan, M.D., and Kate Jurek;

“Understanding Crucial Needs in a Clinical Setting,” presented by Steve Urban, M.D.;

“The Focused Side of Law Enforcement and the Protection of a Vulnerable Population,” presented by Special Agent Andrew Howard and Special Agent Conor Wanderscheid;

“A Clinician`s Perspective,” presented by Rachel Anderson, M.D.;

“Human Trafficking: When it Gets Real,” presented by Teresa Baker, M.D.; and

“The Truth About Sex Trafficking in the Panhandle and Texas,” presented by Traci Rogers, DSS.

TTUHSC has been accredited by several councils to further provide health care education to the team including the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education and the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

Contact the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health at 806-414-9941 for more information on the event.