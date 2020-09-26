Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center holds medication cleanout event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s not Spring cleaning, but we can call it a Fall Cleanout.

The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center held a medication cleanout event today.

People were able to begin their unused or expired medication for free, legal, and environmentally safe disposal.

Jeanie Jaramillo-Stametz/Managing Director of TTUHSC Texas Panhandle Poison Center said, “So we hear all the time that we shouldn’t throw medications in the trash or flush them down the toilet but we are not really told what we should do with them so this just provides people with the opportunity to dispose of them in a proper manner and we actually turn this medication over to the DEA also to the Amarillo Police Department for proper disposal “

The program seeks to reduce what it says is roughly 38-thousand poisoning deaths that happen throughout the country each year.

