Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center accepting donations to support Panhandle health care community

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) says, to ensure the safety and health of their medical team members in the TTUHSC and Texas Tech Physicians communities during the COVID-19 outbreak, they are accepting donations to support the various need during the pandemic.

The TTUHSC says they will be accepting the following items;

Exam gloves in all sizes.

Isolation gowns

Bleach and alcohol wipes

Eye shields

Face shields

Isolation Mask

N95 masks

Surgical caps

Bonnets

Homemade face masks, especially smaller-sized masks.

Donations can be taken to the Texas Tech Physicians front desk located inside the TTUHSC School of Medicine at 1400 South Coulter.

