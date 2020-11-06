Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center accepting donations to support Panhandle health care community

Local News

by: KAMR/KCIT

Posted: / Updated:
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Breast Cancer Screenings for the Month of July_8841560364469406361

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) says, to ensure the safety and health of their medical team members in the TTUHSC and Texas Tech Physicians communities during the COVID-19 outbreak, they are accepting donations to support the various need during the pandemic.

The TTUHSC says they will be accepting the following items;

  • Exam gloves in all sizes.
  • Isolation gowns
  • Bleach and alcohol wipes
  • Eye shields
  • Face shields
  • Isolation Mask
  • N95 masks
  • Surgical caps
  • Bonnets
  • Homemade face masks, especially smaller-sized masks.

Donations can be taken to the Texas Tech Physicians front desk located inside the TTUHSC School of Medicine at 1400 South Coulter.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss