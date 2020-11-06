Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center accepting donations to support Panhandle health care community

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) says, to ensure the safety and health of their medical team members in the TTUHSC and Texas Tech Physicians communities during the COVID-19 outbreak, they are accepting donations to support the various need during the pandemic.
The TTUHSC says they will be accepting the following items;
- Exam gloves in all sizes.
- Isolation gowns
- Bleach and alcohol wipes
- Eye shields
- Face shields
- Isolation Mask
- N95 masks
- Surgical caps
- Bonnets
- Homemade face masks, especially smaller-sized masks.
Donations can be taken to the Texas Tech Physicians front desk located inside the TTUHSC School of Medicine at 1400 South Coulter.
